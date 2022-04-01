StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

