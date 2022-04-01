StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:TPB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 473,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,387. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $621.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

