StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.30.

TRI stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

