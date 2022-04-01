StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RHI traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 16,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,151. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

