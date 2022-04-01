StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 19,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

