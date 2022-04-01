StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.47.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

