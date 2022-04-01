StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 276,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,956. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

