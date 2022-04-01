StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:NM remained flat at $$3.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,216. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

