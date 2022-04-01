StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MRTN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 18,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

