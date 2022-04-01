StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 6,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

