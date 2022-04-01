StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ITIC stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $161.55 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

