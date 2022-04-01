StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.