StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of GPP remained flat at $$14.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,151. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.92%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

