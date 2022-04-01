StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.00.

GD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.34. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,783. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $179.85 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

