StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150. The company has a market cap of $478.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233. Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.