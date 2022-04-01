StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.94. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

