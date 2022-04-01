StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,103. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $22,743,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 108,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 173,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

