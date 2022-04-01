StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,445. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

