StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 738,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

