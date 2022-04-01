StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 124.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.