StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.09. 2,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

