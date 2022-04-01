StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

