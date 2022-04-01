StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of AXSM opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

