StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.15. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

