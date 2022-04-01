StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

