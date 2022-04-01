StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE SLCA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.67. 46,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.91.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $6,443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

