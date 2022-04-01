StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.22. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

