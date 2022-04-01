StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.46.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

