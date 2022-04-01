StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,295. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

