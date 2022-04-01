StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SGMA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,295. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
