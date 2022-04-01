StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

