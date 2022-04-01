StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,908. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

