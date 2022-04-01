StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.29%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,415,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.