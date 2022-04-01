StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 4,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,550. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 456.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $458,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LL Flooring (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
