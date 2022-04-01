StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 4,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,550. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LL Flooring will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 456.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $458,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.