StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hello Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of Hello Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 160,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,966. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Hello Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hello Group by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

