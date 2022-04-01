StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 168,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,886. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

