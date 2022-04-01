StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMY. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

