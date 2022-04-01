StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

