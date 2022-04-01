StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Fossil Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $499.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 325.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 240.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

