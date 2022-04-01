StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,599. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 343.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 73.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 114.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

