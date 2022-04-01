StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.