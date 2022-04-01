StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. 1,792,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

