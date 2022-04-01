StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,824. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.