StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.