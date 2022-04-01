StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.