StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biglari (NYSE:BH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NYSE:BH opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. Biglari has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $188.50.

Get Biglari alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.