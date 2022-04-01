StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NYSE:BH opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38. Biglari has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $188.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.