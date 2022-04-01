StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BCH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,989. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

