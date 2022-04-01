StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.