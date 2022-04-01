StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,713. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,517 shares of company stock worth $1,035,838 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

