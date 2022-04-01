StockNews.com Begins Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.
Shares of AMX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
