StockNews.com Begins Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

