StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.